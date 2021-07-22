Two shot dead as police foil robbery in Eastleigh

Two armed robbers have been shot dead while trying to break into a hardware store in Eastleigh, Nairobi.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said detectives from Pangani managed to foil the robbery attempt following leads from members of the public.

” Police got wind of the robbery and in a bid to clear the city off criminal gangs, responded swiftly and gunned down two of the thugs. Earlier, the misfits had arrived at the hardware aboard a pickup truck to stage their brazen robbery.” Said DCI

“But the timely response by the officers left them scampering on their heels for dear life. The hoodlums who were armed with firearms had in a bid to evade arrest, fired at the fast approaching officers, with their bullets missing the Corporal leading the onslaught by a whisker.” Added the DCI

Detectives are pursuing four others who escaped with gunshot wounds following a fierce shoot out with police during the foiled robbery.

The six had arrived at the hardware aboard a pickup truck to stage their robbery into Jamarat hardware in Eastleigh’s 4th street.

” Unbowed, the Pangani based officers responded decisively, leaving in their wake two gangsters fatally injured. The four others who escaped are thanking heavens after getting away miraculously, but with their bodies riddled by gunshot wounds.” Said the DCI

A pistol with three rounds of 9mm callibre, claw bars and other crude weapons were recovered from the scene.

Two water tanks that they had managed to steal from the hardware were also recovered.