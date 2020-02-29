Two siblings killed in house fire in Embu

A village in Embu County is mourning the death of two children who were consumed by a mysterious fire on Saturday night.

The two boys aged 3 and 1 and a half years had been left in their house by their mother who had gone to a nearby shop when the incident happened.

Neighbours who answered the distress call broke the house from the living room door but found no one inside.

It is the children’s mother Grace Muriithi who informed the neighbours that her children were stuck in the house.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



According to the eyewitnesses, the fire might have broken out in the sitting room forcing the victims to flee to the bedroom where their bodies were discovered in a tight embrace. Their father a teacher at Kangaru high school and a pastor had attended a fellowship in Runyenjes.

Residents say firefighters from Kirinyaga County came a little too late when the house had already been consumed by the fire.

The cause of the inferno is yet to be established.