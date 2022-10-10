Two students are admitted to a Kilgoris hospital, following a fistfight pitting students from two schools in Transmara, Narok County.

The students sustained head, neck and chest injuries.

According to a DCI post on Twitter, the students were part of groups of students from five schools that had converged at Poroko Secondary school for a live performance of the literature set books.

Trouble began when the teacher on duty Fred Machokaa, spotted some boys from Kilgoris boys school in a compromising situation with one of the female students from Poroko Secondary School.

When he ordered them out of the area and to disperse, the seemingly agitated boys descended on the teacher with blows and kicks.

This prompted the other students from Poroko Secondary School to come to the aid of their teacher.

Students from the visiting school resorted to throwing plastic chairs, pieces of rocks and other projectiles at their hosts, provoking chaotic scenes that left three students seriously injured and property of unknown value destroyed.

During the 5pm melee, Police officers based at Kilgoris police station had a difficult time containing the riotous students.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.