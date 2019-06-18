Two students arrested in Thika for baking cookies laced with bhang

Police in Thika town have arrested two Kenya College of Accountancy (KCA) University students who were found baking cookies laced with bhang.

John Gitonga and Robert Ndee were arrested in their house in Githurahi Kimbo estate on Monday as they baked the cookies.

Kiambu County Commander Ali Nuno said they received a tip off from members of the public about the activities of the two and raided their house where they found the baked snacks, grinded bhang and other ingredients used for baking.

After questioning, they said they mixed ground bhang with wheat flour to make the delicacies, on demand from their customers.

He said they sold the snacks to students as they returned after mid-term break to school in Nairobi and Thika towns.

In their house, ground bhang in a bathing basin, wheat flour and other ingredients and equipment used for baking snacks were placed on a table as they undertook the baking procedure.

“This is a business they have done for some time and we urge the public to be vigilant. Parents should be careful on what their children consume to avoid taking harmful substances,” he said.

One of the students is undertaking an engineering course at the school.