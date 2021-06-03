Two suspected armed robbers gunned down in Kiambu

Police in Kiambu County have gunned down two suspected armed robbers in Thogoto.

The suspects are said to be part of a notorious gang behind carjacking and harassment of motorists along the Southern bypass.

Residents say the gang has been terrorizing motorists and pedestrians for close to 3 weeks now.

Joseph Macharia, a victim of the robbers, says he was accosted by the gang on Wednesday morning as he was heading to Nyandarua County.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Macharia says the suspects threw magnetic objects at his vehicle causing him to stop before being hijacked and diverted to Thogoto Forest.

Elsewhere, a family in Lamu is living in fear and frustration following an alleged attempted abduction of their kin.

Their thirteen-year-old daughter reportedly disappeared while on her way home from school only to be found near the ocean with her limbs tied.

The 13-year-old, who lives with her parents in Kandahar village, was thrown near the ocean with her legs, arms, and mouth bandaged using pieces of her torn cloth before being rescued by passers-by who rushed her to hospital for treatment.

The doctor, however, after assessment indicated that she had not been assaulted.

The mother in addition noted that this is the second kidnapping incident.

She had earlier on in the year been kidnapped by three men and dumped in Duduvila area unconscious before being rescued by passers-by.

By KBC Reporters