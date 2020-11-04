Two suspected drug dealers arrested in sting police operation

12

Police in Nairobi are in the hunt of suspected drug dealers who escaped a security operation targeting criminal gangs operating in Starehe sub-county.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

Two suspected drug dealers were arrested during the Tuesday night’s operation conducted by officers from the directorate of criminal investigations.

Blood stained knives, Cannabis Sativa, rounds of ammunition, pangas among other crude weapons were recovered during the sting operation that saw an eight drug dens destroyed.

Also Read  MCK complaints commission team takes oath of office

The drug dens that were destroyed were located within Kosovo bridge in Starehe Sub-County.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

The two suspects who are currently in police custody assisting police with investigations will be arraigned in court later today.

Also Read  Cotton farmers in Busia expect good returns from hybrid variety

The operation came amid outcry over increased cases of drug abuse especially among young people.

The disruption of the school calendar resulting from the coronavirus pandemic that has seen most learners remain at home has been blamed for increased societal vices with stakeholders in the education sector expressing concern that an entire generation remains under threat.

Also Read  MKU VC lauds digital learning as University welcomes new students

 

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR