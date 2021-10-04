Two suspected drug peddlers nabbed with 200 rolls of bhang

Two men were last evening arrested by police officers on patrol in Lamu Island’s Castle Lodge hotel in possession of at least 200 rolls of bhang.

The two suspects John Kyalo, 44 and Mohammed Ahmed, 31 were nabbed at 9:00 pm at the hotel following a tip off by the public that they were in possession of suspicious luggage.

According to Lamu County Police Commander Moses Muriithi, the drugs were found in a room they were occupying after a search.

The County Police Commander said the two would be arraigned before a Lamu Court on Monday. “We will continue to crackdown on drug peddlers and barons and we want to warn those who are still in the drug business in Lamu that their days are numbered,” Muriithi said.

He added that there is an ongoing crackdown on illicit brew dens aimed at curbing the scourge of illicit brews within the county.

Lamu County Commissioner Irungu Macharia stated that the crackdown on illicit brew dens would continue adding that most of them have also been found to be breaking COVID-19 regulations.

“A lot of these dens operate way past curfew hours, which our crackdown will stamp out as well,” Macharia said.

The County Commissioner has since last week led a Rapid Results Initiative multi agency team composed of DCI, Police and public administration officials in cracking down on illicit brew dens in which more than 10,000 litres of illicit brew was destroyed and hidden caches of bhang found.