Two suspected gangsters gunned down in Kirinyaga

Police are on the hunt for three suspected gangsters who escaped an operation in Kabare village, Kirinyaga County.

Two of their accomplices were shot dead by flying squad officers following a gun battle.

Detectives from the flying squad unit had engaged the five gangsters for hours after they were informed of their activities.

The heavily armed men had earlier robbed a women group at Kabare village in Kirinyaga East Sub County at gunpoint and escaped away with their cash.

The flying squad officers travelling in unmarked vehicles managed to track down the gangsters at Njegas area and challenged them to surrender before a shootout ensued.

Two suspects were shot dead during the operation while three managed to escape.

“Two suspects of robbery with violence were Wednesday gunned down and an AK-47 Rifle with 12 rounds recovered at Njegas-Kirinyaga County, following an Intelligence-led operation by SCPU Detectives. The officers were acting on a tip-off on a planned robbery by a gang using a Toyota,” said DCI through their twitter handle.

Confirming the incident, Kirinyaga central sub-county Police Commander Dorin Oduol said the officers managed to recover an AK-47 rifle loaded with 12 rounds of ammunition and a car suspected to have been stolen.

Area residents say the region has witnessed increased cases of criminality in recent weeks.

Meanwhile, police in Kakamega County are holding a middle-aged man in connection with a spate of robberies in the area.

29-year-old Charles Odhiambo alias Omaree was arrested in possession of a pistol and other crude weapons.

Kakamega OCPD David Kabena said the suspect was in the company of two others who managed to escape the police dragnet.

The suspect is said to be having over 28 cases pending in the courts.

