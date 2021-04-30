Two suspected gangsters shot dead by police in Kawangware

Two armed gangsters were shot dead by police in Kawangare moments after they had attacked a resident while the third suspect escaped.

The gang was terrorizing members of the public at night in Kawangware before officers who were on foot patrol within stage 56, responded in the nick of time

The thugs had just attacked a man at gunpoint but when challenged by police officers to surrender, the thugs fired at them, triggering a fierce shootout that led to the death of the two.

Police officers have launched a manhunt for their colleague who escaped using a motorbike whose identification was concealed.

A firearm with one round of 9mm calibre was recovered and handed over to DCI ballistic experts for examination.

Meanwhile, bodies of the suspects were moved to City mortuary, pending identification.