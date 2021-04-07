Two suspected poachers arraigned in a Kajiado Court

Two suspected poachers were on Tuesday arraigned at a Kajiado court for illegal possession of 13kg of game meat.

The two Morris Juma Wanda and Abraham Nyongesa Sitati were arrested on 3rd April at Ole Polos area in Kajiado Central, after they were intercepted while transporting wildlife meat of a grant gazelle in sacks on a motorcycle.

Appearing before Resident Magistrate Becky Chaloti, the two suspects however denied the charges and were released on a cash bail of Ksh 200,000 each or a bond of Ksh 150,000 and a surety of the same amount.

The hearing of the case will begin on 6th May 2021.

Cases of Human-wildlife conflicts and poaching are usually rampant in the County which is home to the Amboseli, Nairobi and Tsavo National Parks

The wild animals occasionally stray out of the parks destroying farms and pasture lands.

They also become the target for poachers who kill them and supply their meat to local butcheries who then sell them to unsuspecting customers.