Two suspects arrested as more bhang is recovered in Naivasha

For the second time in a week, security agencies have seized bhang worth millions of shillings and arrested the two suspects behind the illegal trade.

The two were arrested in Kayole estate off the Nairobi-Nakuru highway following a sting operation by a multi-agency security team.

Incidentally, the two suspects managed to escape last week during a similar operation in a rented house in the estate where cannabis worth over Ksh2m was recovered.

In the last couple of months, the sale of bhang in schools around informal settlements has risen sharply leading to a sharp drop in class attendance.

According to Naivasha Deputy County Commissioner Josiah Odongo, the two suspects managed to flee during last week’s raid and rented another house.

He said that during the period, the suspects managed to source more bhang from Tanzania and had been selling it to area residents before the security agents caught up with them.

“The two suspects went into hiding following last week’s raid but we have managed to catch up with them and recover another haul of bhang,” he said.

Addressing the press after nabbing the bhang, the senior government officer decried rising cases of drug trafficking in some estates in Naivasha.

He put to task Chiefs and their Assistants to reign on the drug peddlers who were targeting school-going children mainly in the informal settlements.

“There is a cartel that is involved in the sale of drugs and illicit brews in some estates and we are putting them on notice that their days are numbered,” he said.

Odongo at the same time warned landlords to be on the lookout as the drug peddlers were using rented houses to conduct their illegal trade.

“Some landlords do not know who or whom their tenants are and they will from now henceforth be held responsible for the crime committed in these houses,” he said.