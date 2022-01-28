Two suspects arrested in Busia for smuggling ivory worthy Kshs 9M

Security agencies in conjunction with Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) have arrested two suspects in Busia for smuggling ivory tusks worthy Kshs 9 million

The two suspects a Kenyan and Ugandan who were ferrying the consignment on motorbike are suspected to have sneaked in the ivory from Uganda.

Busia Sub county police commander Stephen Kimunya said they got a tip off from the public and moved in swiftly to arrest the two

The suspects are being held in custody at the Busia Police Station and will be arraigned in court once investigations are complete.