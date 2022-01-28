Two suspects arrested in Busia for smuggling ivory worthy Kshs 9M

ByKBC Correspondent
Tags

Security agencies in conjunction with Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) have arrested two suspects in Busia for smuggling ivory tusks worthy Kshs 9 million

The two suspects a Kenyan and Ugandan who were ferrying the consignment on motorbike are suspected to have sneaked in the ivory from Uganda.

The consignment which was 26 kg of ivory had been cut into numerous pieces.

Busia Sub county police commander Stephen Kimunya said they got a tip off from the public and moved in swiftly to arrest the two

The suspects are being held in custody at the Busia Police Station and will be arraigned in court once investigations are complete.

  

Latest posts

Kilifi County government pleads with locals not to sell land

Margaret Kalekye

Kirinyaga farmers reap big from seedling propagation venture

Hunja Macharia

Two killed, one injured in Bomet road accident

Beth Nyaga

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More