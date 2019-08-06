Two suspects arrested over theft of Digital Learning Programme gadgets

Police in Kisii are holding two suspects in connection with theft of Digital Learning Programme gadgets from six schools in the area.

The incident has prompted the County Development Implementation and Coordination Committee (CDICC) to seek the intervention of the County Education Director to establish which learning institutions did not have secured storage facilities as per the specifications of the ministry.

Thirty two learners’ gadgets from various schools, two teacher-devices and three projectors were stolen within a duration of one and half months.

Nyatieko SDA and the neighbouring Mwechobori Primary schools in Kitutu Central Sub County lost 11 tablets and a projector on the 16th and 5th July this year respectively.

Addressing the press after a meeting with the various Sub County Education Directors at Kisii National High School, Kisii Deputy County Commissioner Leornard Mgute decried failure by the schools’ management committees to secure the gadgets even after being funded to do so.

Mgute was accompanied by other members of CDICC including Regional PDU Director Melchizedech Onguso, National Lands Commission Officer Henry Rotich, and County Kenya Power and Lighting Company Marketing Manager Mang’era Moronge among others.

The Deputy County Commissioner also castigated institutions which hire very old people to guard their property saying they were not effective and exposed the equipment to vulnerability.

On matters of land, he urged school heads to protect all government assets from being mismanaged especially by sponsors like religious institutions some of whom he said insist on getting a share of school land or demand to be allowed to put up their structures in the school compound.

County Education Director Mr. Paul Ongoi said his office will work closely with the committee and other stakeholders to ensure learners get efficient services.

