Two suspects arrested with fake currency, printing machine in Kilimani

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigation have on Wednesday morning arrested two individuals in Kilimani found with fake currencies.

The two; Samuel Maina and Boniface Mungai were nabbed with a total of 6.8 Million fake US dollars, 490,000 fake Euros, and Ksh 6.4 Million stashed in metal boxes.

“Detectives based at DCI-Kilimani, have in the wee hours of today morning, discovered fake currencies totaling to hundreds of millions of shillings, at a house in Makaazi apartments, in the up market Kilimani neighborhood,” said DCI in a tweet.

“A total of 6.8Million fake US dollars, 490,000 fake Euros, and 6.4 Million Kenya Shillings was recovered stashed in metal boxes, in the early morning raid that saw two suspects namely Samuel Maina and Boniface Mungai arrested,” added the DCI.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Also recovered were jerrycans with an unknown liquid, DeLaRue branded badges and a seal, all suspected to be used in printing the fake currencies.

The DCI detectives based in Kilimani area also confiscated assorted documents, customs reflector jackets, United Nations and National Treasury stickers were also confiscated.

The suspects have been placed in custody as crime scene detectives continue to comb the apartment for more clues, in what appeared to be a well coordinated, fake currency syndicate.

The recovery of the fake currency, followed a report filed by a concerned member of the public, through the DCI toll free line 0800722203.