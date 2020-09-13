Two suspects arrested with ivory worth Ksh 500,000

Police in Kitengela are holding two suspects nabbed in possession of ivory valued at 500,000 shillings.

A multi-agency team comprising of among others Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) officers posed as buyers of the ivory following a tip-off.

The suspected poachers including a 66-year-old foreign national and a Kenyan were nabbed as they transported six kilograms of ivory from Migori County.

The suspects had cut the ivory into five small pieces and concealed them with maize grains in a gunny bag.

However, they were intercepted by police and taken to Kitengela police station before they are arraigned in court on Monday.

A senior civil servant is reported to be the mastermind of the syndicate. He, however, managed to escape arrest.

Meanwhile, police have intercepted two people ferrying 300 kilograms of game meat in Enkorika, Mashuru Sub County. The suspects who were ferrying the game meat on a motorcycle, however, managed to escape arrest.

The meat said to be that of Gazelles, Zebras and Giraffe was being transported on a motorcycle to Kajiado town.

The suspects fled the scene and are currently been sought.

Kajiado County Criminal Investigation officer Isaac Meme said poaching has escalated in Kitengela indicating there is a ready market for the same in the region.

Local butcheries are suspected to be selling wild meat secretly.

Meme said police are investigating incidents of unscrupulous traders poaching and selling snake meat as fish fillet to unsuspecting consumers in Kajiado urban centres. In the last two months, 12 motorcycles and three vehicles have been impounded by police officers ferrying wild meat in Kajiado County.