Two suspects behind violent Mombasa robberies arrested

Two suspects believed to be behind a wave of violent robberies in Mombasa have been arrested by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

The suspects, Mohammed Ibrahim Shaban (22) and Abdulaziz Ali Ogutu (19) were apprehended at their hideout in Utange village, where they were reportedly plotting their next attack.

The duo, who allegedly used pangas and a motorcycle in their crimes, is linked to a string of robberies that have terrorized Mombasa residents, including a fatal incident on July 18, 2024.

They are also connected to three separate robberies that occurred on September 14, 2024, in Majengo, Makupa, and Tononoka.

During the raid, detectives recovered a range of items from the suspects, including a panga, three knives, two mobile phones, two backpacks, and an ID card belonging to Yusuf Amani Yusuf.

Investigators believe these items were used in the robberies.

In a post on X, the DCI thanked members of the public for their support in helping to track down the suspects and issued a stern warning to other criminals in the region, emphasizing that no effort would be spared in cracking down on crime.

With the two suspects now in custody, authorities continue their investigation, urging the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to ensure the continued safety of Mombasa’s residents.