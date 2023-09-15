Two suspects in court over 9.4 million shillings bhang haul

Detectives in Mombasa have intensified the hunt for the owner of a private car that was found abandoned with bhang.

In their application before Senior Principal Magistrate Yusuf Shikanda, detectives from the directorate of criminal investigations sought to have two suspects accused of links with the owner of the car detained for a further twenty one days to expedite the arrest of the owner of the 9.4 million shillings bhang haul found in an abandoned Prado TX in Kanamai Kilifi County.

This is after the said Toyota Land Cruiser used as transport means landed into a ditch in a self-involved accident on the afternoon of 4th September.

According to detectives, the bhang was stashed in seven gunny bags ferried along the Kaloleni – Mavueni route in the vehicle, which at the time bore registration number KDC 300L.

The vehicle, whose right rear tyre was punctured, is believed to have been on top speed when it veered off the road, plunging into a ditch and forcing the occupants to flee from the scene.

According to the police files “Upon search, registration plates KBQ 580K, KBZ 528N, KDA 639A & KDC 947C (the latter akin to parastatal vehicles) were found,” police said in a report.

In their application before Senior Principal Magistrate Yusuf Shikanda, the DCI said they had dusted for fingerprints inside the Prado to establish the owner.

The DCI applied to detain Mughanga Ruwange and Dennis Shere over suspicion they are involved with the owner of the prado TX that was ferrying the multi-million bhang.

The two suspects were arrested from their homestead at Kanamai Majengo, Kilifi County on September 12.

However, Ruwange and Shere opposed detention for 21 days pending investigations through their lawyers Julius Ireri and George Anango,

Julius Ireri told the court that police had no evidence linking them to the 9.4 million shillings bhang that was nabbed inside an abandoned vehicle.

Ireri said the narcotics worth 9.4 million shilling found in the prado remains to be an allegation that cannot be substantiated in court since the two have not yet been charged.

State Prosecutor Peris Ogega applied for the detention of the two suspects for three weeks to allow police complete investigations.

Ogega also applied for leave to amend the charge sheet that was defective.

She further stated the application seeks to deny the suspects bond on the grounds the investigation officer is investigating trafficking of narcotics weighing 316 Kilograms on grounds they will interfere with information and are also a flight risk if released before the investigations are concluded.