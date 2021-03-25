Two suspects linked to spate of robberies in Naivasha charged

Two suspects linked to the recent spate of killings and armed robberies that targeted taxi drivers in Naivasha have been charged in court.

The third suspect could not be arraigned because he was in isolation at Industrial Area Prison with Covid 19.

The three who include a middle-aged woman are believed to be behind a gang involved in a series of violent robberies targeting taxi drivers in Nairobi, Kiambu and Naivasha.

Maureen Waweru and Paul Kamau Mwangi denied the charges of robbery with violence when they appeared before Naivasha Senior Principal Magistrate Joseph Karanja.

The duo denied that on diverse dates between the 3rd and 5th of February 2021, they robbed one Isaac Thumbi Njuguna off his probox car and mobile phone before murdering him.

The decomposing body of the taxi driver, who was also a cleric in one of the churches in Naivasha, was found dumped off the Nairobi-Nakuru highway near Gilgil town.

Last week, the suspects were also charged in Milimani law courts with the murder of Amos Ndungu whose body was found dumped in Longonot area on 11th February and his motorcycle missing.

According to court records, the three were first arrested in connection with the murder of Ndungu who was a taxi driver in Kasarani, Nairobi.

On interrogation, police learnt that they had also been involved in the murder of Thumbi who had been missing for five days before his body was recovered.

The State Counsel Sidy Kirenge objected to their release on bond noting that they were a flight risk as they had another case at Kilimani law courts.

She applied to the court to have the third accused David Githika Kamumu produced in court on the next hearing date so that he would be jointly charged with the other two.

During the case in which the duo denied the charge, the magistrate wondered why the suspects had been charged with robbery with violence yet lives were lost.

He set the 1st of April 2021 as the date when the court will review the bond terms of the suspects who will be locked at Naivasha GK prison.