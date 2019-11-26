Two suspects lynched by mob in Ndumberi Township

Two suspected criminals have been lynched in Ndumberi Township with area residents threatening to sustain the onslaught against criminal if the government fails to address runaway insecurity in the area.

The two suspects are said to be part of a notorious gang that has been terrorizing area residents.

25-year-old Charles Mugo Wanjiku, alias “Muiko” was stoned by a mob at Ndumberi area while his accomplice 22-year-old Erick Njuguna Nduta was lynched by a mob at Ting’ang’a shopping centre.

Kiambu County Commander Ali Nuno says the two suspects had been on the run after they engaged police in a gun battle about one month ago.

Ndumberi Nyumba Kumi Chairman James Kariuki says residents identified Muiko’s hideout and went for him.

Muiko and Njuguna are suspected to be leaders of a gang that has been stealing from Mpesa shops, breaking into apartments and Gas cylinder shops in Ndumberi and Ting’ang’a towns.

In Mombasa, a police officer has been found dead in Bombolulu, Nyali constituency.

The chief inspector of police is alleged to have been merrymaking at a local bar overnight.

His body has since been moved to the coast general mortuary awaiting post mortem.

Elsewhere, a family In Sigalagala, Kakamega County is mourning the death of their kin who had just completed his Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education.

The family says there are contradicting reports surrounding his death and want a thorough probe on the matter.

Meanwhile, another family in the same county is mourning the death of a woman who was struck by lightning.

The woman is said to have standing outside her house when the incident happened.