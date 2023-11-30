Two suspects sentenced to life imprisonment for murder in Kisumu

Kisumu High Court has sentenced to life imprisonment two suspects in the 2018 heinous murder of George Anyango alias Bengo, who was until his death the manager at retired Justice Effie Owuor’s Muhoroni farm.

Isaac Kiptoo Rono aka Malakwen and Julius Mengich Kipyegon were accused of the cold-blooded murder, in an incident where the Judge’s son Paul Owuor was also attacked and left for dead but narrowly survived.

In the November 17, 2018 attack, the suspects who were armed with machetes ambushed and attacked Bengo at his boss’s farm, inflicting multiple injuries on him before slitting his throat.

Paul Owuor, a licensed firearm holder and who had accompanied Bengo to the farm, fired in the air to repulse the attackers, but his firearm developed a stoppage and was equally attacked.

In a separate charge of attempted murder implicating the two suspects, Paul testified how a deep cut on his belly threatened to spill his intestines but used his shirt to hold them as he yelled for help.

A tractor driver rushed him to hospital where his life was saved.

The DCI welcomes the sentence awarded to the two murderers by Justice Helen Aburiri of the Kisumu High Court, with the hope that Bengo’s family will be comforted by the delivery of justice to their kin.

“We acknowledge the efforts of the security forces in Kisumu and Nandi counties who, led by the DCI homicide team, hunted down the suspects, before arresting and arraigning them to be dealt with according to law,” DCI said on X.

Further, the detectives commend members of the public for being calm and patient throughout the trial period, and for being valued partners in information sharing which enables them to enhance their security by ridding the streets of dangerous criminals.