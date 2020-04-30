Two suspects shot dead by DCI detectives in shootout

Two robbery with violence suspects have been fatally injured by Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) detectives in a shootout at Kona area along Eastern bypass.

The two on 22nd April 2020 shot dead a 24-year-old 4th-year student at Meru University during a robbery at Phadam Hospital in Umoja II in Nairobi.

Rodgers Opiyo, the 4th year student, met his fate while buying medicine for his ailing mother at a Chemist.

The detectives have been pursuing the suspects who besides killing Opiyo held hostage and robbed a doctor, two security guards, a receptionist and two patients of their valuables.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



On sighting the officers, the two boarded a motorbike with no registration number while shooting indiscriminately thereby injuring two civilians.

A chase then ensued where they abandoned the bike and jumped over the perimeter fence to Gichea Farm amidst the shootout which culminated in their death.

One pistol and two rounds of ammunition was recovered. The detectives are currently in search of a pistol thrown away during the confrontation.

One of the suspects had in 2018 been arraigned for robbery with violence and was later released on bond thereafter absconding.

A warrant of arrest was issued by the Makadara Law Court whereby he was arrested for contempt of court and arraigned.

He was again released after a week but disappeared.

The DCI is warning any unlicensed persons having in their possession any firearms to surrender the same to their nearest police stations as solid legal measures will be taken against those in defiance.