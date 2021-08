A man has been arraigned in court and charged with attempting to extort 100,000 shillings from Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka. Victor Mayanja alias Joseph Kinuthia appeared before Chief Magistrate Lawrence Mugambi where he denied three corruption charges of impersonating an investigator from Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission and attempting to extort by threats. The suspect has been remanded at Industrial Area Remand Prison until September 6th.