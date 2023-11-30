Two Turkana students awarded young scientists of the year

Two Students from St Kelvin’s Secondary School in Turkana County have been crowned this years’ Young Scientists of the year award.

The duo, Vincent Lomor and Victor Ekai invented an Avocado shoe polish that seeks to reduce exposure of harmful chemicals to the ecosystem.

Speaking at the 6th Young Scientists, Kenya National Science and Technology Exhibition, the Principal Secretary for Education Dr Belio Kipsang said that through science, technology and mathematics, the youth have become key enablers of sustainable development goals.

He also said that such innovations have been key in creating job opportunities in the country.