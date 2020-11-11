Two wanted by DCI in connection to Bank fraud offences

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations is pursuing two people, a man and a woman, who are wanted in connection to bank fraud offences.

The suspects, Gerald Gatheru Mwai of ID/No. 23463386 and Gladys Mwara Kamau of ID/No. 27293605 are wanted by the DCI following a warrant of arrest issued by Chief Magistrate Court Milimani on 16th October, 2020.

The DCI has urged Kenyans to provide information their whereabouts as soon as possible. “Any person with information that may lead to their arrest to contact DCI Headquarters-ECU section, the nearest Police station, call or SMS 0773004776.”

Just last month, two JKUAT students were arrested and charged for stealing Ksh 25m from NCBA Bank as the war on bank fraud escalates.