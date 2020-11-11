Two wanted by DCI in connection to Bank fraud offences

Written By: Hunja Macharia
8

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations is pursuing two people, a man and a woman, who are wanted in connection to bank fraud offences.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

The suspects, Gerald Gatheru Mwai of ID/No. 23463386 and Gladys Mwara Kamau of ID/No. 27293605 are wanted by the DCI following a warrant of arrest issued by Chief Magistrate Court Milimani on 16th October, 2020.

Also Read  COVID-19 vaccine should be available to all, Kenya urges

The DCI has urged Kenyans to provide information their whereabouts as soon as possible. “Any person with information that may lead to their arrest to contact DCI Headquarters-ECU section, the nearest Police station, call or SMS 0773004776.”

Also Read  BBI a solution to the 2/3 gender headache, women leaders assert

Just last month, two JKUAT students were arrested and charged for stealing Ksh 25m from NCBA Bank as the war on bank fraud escalates.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

 

Also Read  Kenya, UK roll out cash transfer program targeting poor city dwellers
KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR