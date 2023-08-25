Two women among 13 new VCs appointed by CS Machogu

13 public universities have received new Vice Chancellors in the latest appointments announced Friday by Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu.

Two women are among the top dons who will head the institutions of higher learning.

Professor Joyce Jepkirui Agali is the new VC for Machakos University while Professor Emily Achieng Akumo will head Jaramogi University of Science and Technology.

Below is the list of the new appointees:

Professor Barasa Lwagula for Alupe University

Professor Peter Nganga Muchiri for Dedan Kimathi University of Technology (DKUAT)

Professor Benedict Mwavu Mutua for Technical University of Kenya ( TUK)

Professor Peter K Muriuungi for Tharaka University

Professor James H P Kahindi for Pwani University

Professor Linus Muthuri Gitonga for Karatina University

Professor Nathan Oyori Ogechi for Kisii University

Professor Doglas Shitanda for South Eastern Kenya University

Professor Thomas Kimeli Cheruiyot for University of Eldoret (UoE)

Professor Emily Achieng Akumo for Jaramogi University of Science and Technology

Professor Charles Omondi for Tom Mboya University

Professor Eric Kipyegon Koech for University of Kabianga

The announcement comes months after the Public Service Commission (PSC) advertised vacancies in various institutions, as the terms of previous university leaders came to an end.