Home NEWS Local News Two women among 13 new VCs appointed by CS Machogu

Two women among 13 new VCs appointed by CS Machogu

By
Margaret Kalekye
-
Professor Joyce Jepkirui Agali is the new VC of Machakos University

13 public universities have received new Vice Chancellors in the latest appointments announced Friday by Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu.

Two women are among the top dons who will head the institutions of higher learning.

kiico

Professor Joyce Jepkirui Agali is the new VC for Machakos University while Professor Emily Achieng Akumo will head Jaramogi University of Science and Technology.

Below is the list of the new appointees:

  • Professor Barasa Lwagula for Alupe University
  • Professor Peter Nganga Muchiri for Dedan Kimathi University of Technology (DKUAT)
  • Professor Joyce Jepkirui Agali for Machakos University
  • Professor Benedict Mwavu Mutua for Technical University of Kenya ( TUK)
  • Professor Peter K Muriuungi for Tharaka University
  • Professor James H P Kahindi for Pwani University
  •  Professor Linus Muthuri Gitonga for Karatina University
  • Professor Nathan Oyori Ogechi for Kisii University
  • Professor Doglas Shitanda for South Eastern Kenya University
  • Professor Thomas Kimeli Cheruiyot for University of Eldoret (UoE)
  • Professor Emily Achieng Akumo for Jaramogi University of Science and Technology
  • Professor Charles Omondi for Tom Mboya University
  • Professor Eric Kipyegon Koech for University of Kabianga

The announcement comes months after the Public Service Commission (PSC) advertised vacancies in various institutions, as the terms of previous university leaders came to an end.

Margaret Kalekye
Website | + posts
Previous articleQ and A with award-winning creative producer, founder of WANTM Toni Kamau
Next articleGenesis Sports Limited and YINGFA Sports sign a partnership deal

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR