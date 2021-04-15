Two women arrested, cache of deadly weapons recovered in Nairobi

Written By: Claire Wanja

Detectives are currently holding the suspects for further interrogation, as ballistic examination of the cache continues.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Anti-Terror Police Unit has recovered a cache of arms and ammunition suspected to have been sneaked into the country for terror activities.

In a tweet on Wednesday, the DCI says the weapons which include an M4 sniper rifle, with an effective range of 500 metres, were recovered from two ladies Joyce Muthoni Mwihia and her mother Goretti Mwihia.

The detectives say, both women who live in Nairobi’s Racecourse Estate in Dagoretti Corner, hold dual citizenship. .

During the operation the detectives also recovered 4 pistols and a close quarter Uzi automatic sub machine gun, capable of firing over 600 rounds per minute.

Also recovered were an assortment of over 3,700 rounds of ammunition of different calibre.

