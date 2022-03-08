Two women arrested for bhang trafficking in Murang’a

Two women have been arrested for drug trafficking and a consignment of Marijuana that they were ferrying to Nairobi impounded.

Caroline Mariwa and Nancy Wangare were ferrying over six sacks packed with stones of bhang from Busia, headed to Nairobi, when detectives finally caught up with them on Monday evening.

The product had been neatly arranged in a grey Toyota Wish, KBS 156S, being driven by one of the ladies.

” Prior to their arrest, the duo had engaged Transnational & Organized Crimes (TOCU) detectives in a high-octane highway race, with the lady behind the steering exhibiting all signs of a Formula 1 finalist,” said the DCI.

In a bid to evade Police roadblocks and deliver their supply successfully, the traffickers had taken the long Nakuru-Nyahururu-Nyeri-Murang’a highway.

” However, detectives acting on information received via our #FichuakwaDCI hotline intercepted the vehicle at Saba Saba, leading to the dramatic chase and arrest of the duo,” added the DCI.

The duo were being arraigned in court Tuesday.