Two women charged with Aiding South African in defilement of children

Two women including a middle-aged woman and a 17-year-old girl have been charged with inducing indecent sexual acts to minors aged below 10 years unlawfully to a South African National in Malindi.

This is as pressure is mounting from Leaders including MP Amina Mnyazi and GBV Activists together with the community for the police to arrest Michael Ballantine a South African national the main suspect in the case who is accused of engaging in sexual offences against minors.

Nafisa Abdul Rashid and Fatuma Mohamed appeared before Malindi resident Magistrate Grace Mutemi and denied the charges levelled against them.

Rashid faced three counts that on diverse dates between August 1 and August 23, 2024, in Malindi town within Kilifi county intentionally and unlawfully caused a 6-year-old girl to engage in indecent acts with Michael Ballantine a South African national currently at large .

The accused allegedly facilitated the movement of the minor from the Maweni area to Malindi town and handed her over to Ballantine who touched her private parts.

She was also accused on the same dates of causing another six-year-old girl to engage in indecent acts to the South African national who is currently at large by facilitating the movement from Maweni to Malindi town and handed her over to the foreigner who touched her private parts.

On the other hand, Fatuma Mohamed was charged that on the diverse dates between August 1 to August 22 2024 within Malindi town caused a three-year old girl to engage in indecent acts with the South African national currently at large by facilitating the minor’s movement from Shella in Malindi and handed her over to him who engaged in indecent sexual acts.

The prosecution counsel from the office of the Director of Public Prosecution Ms Nyaboke told the court that the main suspect was still at large and may escape from the country.

She said the accused should not be released on bond as Investigation is still ongoing adding that the public was still agitated and that if released the suspects could face mob justice.

James Mouko the defence lawyer on his part said the supposed victims were extremely young and believed that in the interest of justice, the matter should proceed as quickly as possible.

He asked the court to consider giving them an early date.

Conrad Atiang’a lawyer representing International Justice Mission was allowed by the court to represent the victims after he applied to be enjoined in the case.

Atiang opposed Bond saying there’s a possibility of influence by the accused persons over the victims if they were released adding that the accused persons went for the victims in their homes.

The Magistrate set the matter to be mentioned on September 12 this year and directed the 17-year-old girl be remanded at the Malindi Children Remand Centre while the woman to be remanded at Malindi GK Prison.

Atiang asked the court to issue a summons to the investigating officer to produce the suspect in court.

The court was packed with residents and rights organisations who protested outside the court after the case and demanded the Police arrest the South African National immediately.

Led by Helda Lameck the Chairperson of Malindi GBV network and Women on The Move Against GBV (WIMA) condemned the act by the foreigner saying they are always sensitizing the public against the injustices and wondered why a foreigner could do that.

She called on the DCI and all security organs to do what they could to ensure the main suspect is brought to book and faces the full force of the law.