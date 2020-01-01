Two youngsters picked for Tokyo 2020 Olympic qualifiers

Youngsters Jemimah Siang’u and Gladys Ekaru have been included in the national women’s volleyball team final squad which was named by head coach Paul Bitok for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic games qualifier matches in Yaoundé Cameroun next week.

Siang’u who is one of the best receivers in the country is making her maiden appearance in the national team while Ekaru has replaced middle blocker Triza Atuka who has been ruled out due to knee injury.

The team will have to beat Nigeria, Egypt, Botswana, and Cameroun in order to secure the sole ticket to represent Africa in the Tokyo Olympic games in August.

Injured Sharon Chepchumba has also been drafted in as she continues to recover from an ankle injury picked last Sunday.

The team which is expected to leave the country for Cameroun this Friday begin their campaign this Sunday against Egypt.