Two young men killed in Muranga chaos to be buried today

An interdenominational funeral service for two young men who died in Murangá fracas is underway at Mt. Kenya University.

Christopher Kariuki, 21, and Peter Mbothu, 15 were killed after chaos erupted between two rival political factions, few minutes before the arrival of Deputy President William Ruto at a fundraiser at AIPCA Church in Kenol town, Murang’a.

Families of the deceased have called for arrests and prosecution of the persons responsible for the murders.

They denied their kin were involved in the skirmishes but were caught up between the fighting groups and ended up losing their lives.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Kariuki a father of one was working under the Kazi Mtaani programme in Thika.

Various leaders have condemned the skirmishes.

Police who launched investigations into the incident confirmed that the two met their deaths during the chaos when youths allied to Ruto clashed with others opposed to his visit in the region.

“A conflict ensued in Murang’a County where two persons lost their lives,” Inspector-General of Police Hillary Mutyambai said, and warned, “politicians to desist from engaging in inciteful utterances and acts.”

Ruto condemned the violence which according to legislators who accompanied him was planned by their counterparts from the Kieleweke faction of Jubilee Party.