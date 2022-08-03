U.S terms Security Alerts surrounding elections in Kenya a routine

The United States government now says it has no information to suggest the security situation in Kisumu, or in any other parts of Kenya, have been adversely affected by election preparations.

While issuing a clarification about Tuesday’s alert where it imposed movement restrictions on its citizens in Kisumu ahead of next week’s elections, the American Embassy in Kenya said it has a responsibility to caution Americans residing and working locally.

In the security alert, the embassy had claimed that it issued the caution given that ‘Kenya has periodically experienced some pre-electoral violence during election cycles,’

“Election-related demonstrations and rallies regularly take place in the run-up to the election and are likely to continue, at times blocking key intersections and causing traffic jams. Demonstrations may occasionally be violent, requiring police intervention. Strikes and other protest activities related to economic conditions occur regularly,” The embassy had indicated

But after an outcry from a section of Kenyans regarding the alert, Washington issued another statement clarifying that alerts of this nature to American citizens are common ahead of elections throughout the world.

According to the Embassy, Kisumu hosts a significant number of U.S. Embassy personnel and is a frequent travel destination for American citizens.

The U.S. Department of State has no greater responsibility than the safety and security of U.S. citizens overseas and routinely issues Security Alerts surrounding elections, health conditions, and extreme weather, ensuring U.S. citizens have information that helps inform travel plans.