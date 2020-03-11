U20 Barthés trophy postponed due to coronavirus concerns

Rugby Africa has postponed the U20 Barthés Trophy championship that was set to be held in Nairobi next month until further notice amid fears of the current development of the corona virus and related health concerns.

This comes a few days after the Kenyan government banned all meetings, conferences and events of international nature in Kenya.

In a statement that was sent to all African federations by Rugby Africa chairman Khaled Babbou, the U20 Barthes trophy championship was not cancelled, but only postponed to a later date due to fears of the current development of the Corona virus.

“The Ministry of Health of the Republic of Kenya has issued an update on COVID-19 on the 6th of March. Among other points it states: ‘The Government has, with immediate effect banned all meetings, conferences and events of international nature in Kenya.”

The 2020 edition of the U20 Barthés Trophy was set to be held in Nairobi on 19th, 22nd and 26th of next month.

The Barthés Trophy is the only junior tournament in Africa and 8 national U20 teams compete for the title.

Participating teams in include Kenya, Namibia, Senegal, Madagascar, Tunisia, Zimbabwe, Côte d’Ivoire and Zambia.

Kenya are the defending Barthes champions after they narrowly beat Namibia 21-18 in a match that was played at Nairobi’s KCB Sports Club last year.