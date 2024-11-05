UAE donates food, non-food items to 50,000 Kenyan households affected by floods

The Kenya Red Cross Society (KRCS), in partnership with the Government of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Tuesday flagged off relief aid to support 50,000 households across Coastal, Northern, and Western Kenya.

This significant contribution marks the first phase of the UAE government’s USD 15 million donation.

According to a statement by Red Cross, the donation comprises both food and non-food items, including 12 kg of maize flour, 12 kg of wheat flour, 5 liters of cooking oil, blankets, tarpaulins, collapsible jerry cans, and polypropylene bags.

“This support will reach communities severely affected by recent floods in Kisumu (10,000 households), Garissa (8,000 households), Busia (7,000 households), Tana River (20,000 households), and Homa Bay (5,000 households).” The statement read.

Adding that: “These essential items will help alleviate the hardships faced by affected families, ensuring their basic needs are met as they begin the recovery and rebuilding process.”

The UAE’s donation underscores its commitment to assisting communities affected by humanitarian crises. Kenya Red Cross Secretary General, Dr. Ahmed Idris, expressed his gratitude for the UAE’s continued support, stating, “This donation comes at a crucial time as many communities are struggling to cope with the effects of the floods. Many families lost their livelihoods during the flood period and the UAE’s timely support will make a significant difference to the lives of those affected, and we remain grateful for their unwavering partnership and generosity.”

The contribution will not only provide immediate relief but also strengthen resilience in the face of future climate-related disasters.

Dr. Salim Ibrahim Al Naqbi, the UAE Ambassador to Kenya, remarked that the UAE has worked hand-in-hand with the Kenya Red Cross Society to deliver this donation to the affected communities.

He noted that, UAE looks forward to future partnerships to assist the humanitarian actors in alleviating human suffering from the various crises and emergencies that they face.

The envoy also said that UAE will work closely with local authorities and volunteers to ensure the efficient and effective distribution of the donated items to the most vulnerable families across the five counties.