UAE tycoon Prateek seeks to expand business empire in Kenya

United Arab Emirates based consumer electronics firm MASER has embarked on an elaborate business expansion plan that will see the company penetrate the African market.

Company CEO Prateek Suri says the investment expansion worth USD 300 million targets the Middle East and Africa.

He said a wide range of electronics will be up for sale saying the company has already started selling its products in Gambia, Senegal, Tanzania and Malawi.

“We are making significant strides to expand our market and have distribution centers with reliable partners in Kenya, Rwanda and Nigeria by April 2021,” He said.

With a business empire estimated to be worth over $100 million, Mr. Prateek says the African market is a major attraction especially after the introduction of the African Continental Free Trade Area ( ACFTA ) which is expected to increase trade with the member countries in less than 3 years.

He said ACFTA will reduce and streamline tariffs giving companies like MASER the advantage of a bigger playground for it’s products.

Speaking about affordable products, Mr. Prateek Suri revealed that a 50- inch LED smart TV will sell for about $380 in Nigeria, Kenya, Egypt and South Africa.

He said that MASER recently secured funding from a UK-based private equity firm to invest in a state-of-the-art 100% export facility to boost its manufacturing capacity and meet growing consumer demands.

MASER product portfolio include smart TVs, audio systems and air conditioners, and the company is currently working on increasing its supply channel with Prateek saying they will introduce washing machines, refrigerators, dish washer, vacuum cleaners and irons later in the year.

MASER Technologies was established in 2014, and has managed to thrive in a challenging business environment caused by the emergence of COVID-19 pandemic.

Prateek says they continue to register positive sales and ensure sustainable growth through leading e-commerce platforms adding that MASER has become a leading player in the re-distribution of high-quality and low cost products.

“Our competitive edge lies in giving viewers quality gadgets and free content thus, contributing to World Bank’s call for inclusion in matters concerning technology,” He said.

Prateek says every human has a right to information regardless of their economic status adding that research indicates that the future population will demand larger screens. “That’s why the MASER Artificial Intelligence team is working around the clock up scaling the quality of videos shot on High Definition (HD) cameras to perfectly fit into their 4K screens, that keeps TV content bright enough and engaging as they plan to launch 8K resolution screens soon.”

He said the company has attracted a huge client base due to its emphasis on innovative, technological and passionate techniques to make high-quality products that are accessible to all.