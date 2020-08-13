UAP, Gertrudes to introduce comprehensive medical cover for children

UAP Old Mutual General Business and Gertrude’s Children’s Hospital have partnered to introduce the first ever comprehensive medical cover exclusively for children.

This means those aged below 18 can access the medical insurance cover without necessarily having to be under their parent’s or guardian’s covers.

The comprehensive cover will comprise both preventing and curative care with inpatient and outpatient care as well as surgical and specialist care.

Meanwhile, millions of Kenyans can now access micro-loans within minutes and consistently build-up their credit history that opens the doors to larger working capital facilities from other financial institutions.

This is according to Zenka Finance CEO Duncun Motanya who notes that about a decade ago, when the country had not embraced digital lending, it took three weeks and lots of paperwork to process a loan.

He says digital lenders have bridged a lending gap that existed for small business people who could not access credit due to lack of credit score or banking history.