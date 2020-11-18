UAP Old Mutual, KARA enter deal to expand bancassurance services

UAP Old Mutual Group has signed an agreement with the Kenya Alliance of Residence Associations to boost bancassurance products targeting 250,000 members of the associations.

The memorandum of understanding signed between KARA, a resident associations umbrella body, and the group’s subsidiaries Old Mutual Life Assurance Company and Faulu Insurance Agency targets members of 1,300 resident associations in the country.

The deal will see the parties collaborate in developing tailor-made insurance products to KARA members through Faulu Bank, a subsidiary of UAP Old Mutual Group.

“This partnership fits in well with KARA’s value system at the core of which is our members’ welfare. As a responsible society, we seek to establish partnerships that will provide our members with financial solutions to help cushion them from financial shocks arising from unforeseeable events,” said Henry Ochieng, KARA Chief Executive Officer.

Faulu Bank CEO Apollo Njoroge said the lender will target to grow uptake of the various products to be developed under the partnership.

“Bancassurance is an important part of our business. With the new system we are able to sell a wide range of products through our network of 60 branches countrywide. We are targeting to enlist at least 100,000 members from the KARA network within the first six months”,” said Njoroge.

The Bank launched an automated bancassurance system in February this year at a cost of Kshs. 20 million and has since seen a monthly client enrollment averaging 1,500.

Bancassurance involves the sale of insurance products and services through banks and microfinance institutions.

UAP Old Mutual Life Business Group Managing Director Jerim Otieno said KARA members will also gain from financial knowledge delivered through webinars, articles and other materials sponsored by the company.

“We are delighted to be partnering with KARA to collaborate on areas of mutual interest and specifically, create financial solutions that meet the unique needs of KARA members,” said Otieno.

He added that financial literacy is crucial in empowering individuals and families to make the right decisions regarding risks.

“This partnership will also build on our commitment to promoting financial inclusion in the society.”

Under the MoU, UAP Old Mutual Group will also sponsor KARA events including the Annual Resident Associations Excellence Awards and the National Resident Associations Summit.