UAP Old Mutual Group has launched an enhanced medical insurance targeting those aged between 65 and 80.

The firm is banking on inclusion of a Covid-19 treatment in the cover to mobilize uptake.

Elderly individuals are often locked out of medical insurance covers as they are considered high risk due to underlying conditions and susceptibility to ailments as they age.

UAP Old Mutual has now joined a list of a few underwriters offering covers for this age group, by designing a product that also covers underlying conditions.