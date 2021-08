UAP Old Mutual Group has swung back to profitability posting 552 million shillings in half year pretax profit, compared to a loss of 57 million shillings for the same period 2020. Group CEO Arthur Oginga says the performance was driven by strong top line growth and investment income on the back of the Nairobi Securities Exchange recovery in 2021. The group foresees a positive growth for the second half of the year.