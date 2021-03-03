Uasin Gishu County develops e-system for ease of business

Written By: KNA

Uasin Gishu CECM for health Dr. Everlyn Rotich officially launching the development of an ICT App for the county.

Uasin Gishu County has developed an e-system for business and collection of revenue urging locals to embrace system for payment and service delivery in Uasin Gishu County.

Speaking during the launch at county headquarters, county executive member (CECM) for health Dr. Everlyne Rotich said the automation of the services will enable the smooth running of services hence having minimal interaction with human will be achieved.

Dr. Rotich cited payment of parking fee as one of the revenue streams that the county, through the department of ICT and e-Government, has successfully achieved.

ICT, Trade and Industrialization CECM Dr. Emily Kogos said automation of services is aimed at streamlining services for efficiency and effectiveness.

Finance and Economic planning CECM Julius Rutto called on clients to embrace the move lauding the department for not only making services easy and better but also enabling clients to pay at their convenience solving the overcrowding aspect among clients.

