Uasin Gishu Deputy Governor resigns for international ICT role

Uasin Gishu Deputy Governor Eng. John Barorot has resigned from his position to pursue an international role in the ICT sector.

In a press briefing following his resignation, Eng. Barorot explained that the decision came after extensive discussions with the governor over the past month.

Eng. Barorot emphasized that his departure was not due to any differences with the governor, contrary to public perception.

He clarified that his decision was based on evaluating his current role as Deputy Governor and the exciting opportunities presented by international digital transformation.

With 30 years of experience in the ICT industry, Barorot expressed enthusiasm for the new role, stating, “It’s in the private sector, but it plays a catalytic role. I leave with my head held high due to my passion and commitment. I have had a productive working relationship with the governor and our team.”

Governor Jonathan Bii acknowledged Barorot’s resignation with regret, stating that he had hoped to continue working with the Deputy Governor.

“While I am saddened by his departure, I understand the opportunities that this new role presents for him. We will now need to find a suitable replacement for his position,” said Governor Bii.

Governor Bii in addition announced that he would immediately nominate a new Deputy Governor.

He stated that he would forward the nominee’s name to the county assembly for vetting by the Members of the County Assembly (MCAs).

“In fact, it will be shortly after this. I will nominate someone from just around here,” Bii said, adding that the new appointee would be someone capable of performing well, much like Barorot.