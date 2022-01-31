Uasin Gishu: Killer grandma to spend more time in remand

An elderly woman accused of killing her granddaughter in Hospital will spend more time at the Eldoret Women Prison remand as the court awaits a pre bail report.

Cherpasip Kunia who appeared before Justice Weldon Korir denied killing her granddaughter Chekopis Lingari on January 1, 2022 at around 6am at Baringo County Referral Hospital where she was taking care of the mother and child after delivery.

Mike Chebii the accused’s counsel asked the court to release his client on lenient bond terms adding that there were no title deeds in the area that could be used as a security.

“Your Honour, the accused comes from a humble background and the issue of getting two sureties is at zero, because their lands are yet to be demarcated,” said Chebii.

He further requested the court for an early hearing, insisting that there was likelihood for his client not to get somebody to stand for the surety.

The prosecutor Judy Kitilit did not oppose the bond term stating that she had not received any report objecting.

“I have not received any reports concerning any reasons why the accused should be granted bond,” Kitilit said.

However the court ordered the probation officers to file a report on the accused person before the mentioned date to determine if she was eligible for bond.

Justice Korir ruled that the case will be heard on May 25 and that it will be mentioned on February 23 for the court to set bond terms.