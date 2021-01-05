Uasin Gishu leaders condemn circulation of hate leaflets in Kipkaren Estate

Uasin Gishu County security agencies have been urged to move fast to investigate and arrest disgruntled elements circulating leaflets bearing ethnic hate messages in parts of the county.

The leaders who condemned a recent incident where hate mongers circulated leaflets in Kipkaren estate of Kapseret constituency that has created despondency warned that the culprits aimed at creating disharmony among the peace-loving residents in the area.

Led by the Governor Jackson Mandago during a press briefing at the county headquarters Eldoret, the leaders said the authors were a few elements without good intentions for the county and called for the immediate arrest and arraignment in court of the perpetrators.

The Governor took issue with the security department in the county citing laxity in their operation and issued a two-week ultimatum to the police investigating the case to complete their investigations and have the suspects brought to book.

Two other attempts have previously been made to disrupt peace in the county, but investigations by the relevant arms of government have been inconclusive, said Mandago, adding, “a few months ago leaflets were dispersed in the same area and the DCI did not make any arrest, we are now asking them to move with speed and arrest these culprits.”

“The security department, the County Commissioner (CC), Police County Commander, National Intelligence Service (NIS) The county coordinator and the Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID), should tell us who the perpetrators are and that they have been arrested and arraigned in court,” said the county boss.

Mandago asked the county residents to work closely with village administration and peace committees headed by the council of elders in ensuring that the county never slides back to electoral related violence.

Other leaders present included members of County Assembly Hillary Rono (Kipkenyo) Gilbert Tenai (Cheptiret/Kipchamo), Gilbert Bett (Kuinet/ Kapsuswa), and Francis Muiya (Langas) and Uasin Gishu County Police Commander Ayub Gitonga.

“This incident cannot be dismissed as a mere case, the police can investigate thoroughly and trace the origin of the said leaflets through tracing the computers used to type them, finger prints can also be taken and tested and the culprits sought and brought to justice,” added Mandago.

The governor who looked irked by the incident told the county residents to go about their businesses unperturbed, while assuring them of their security

“If the perpetrators are not arrested we will do citizen arrests, spare us this nonsense of causing division in this county, be it political or not, we have lived in peace and do not want people provoking communities for unspecified gains,” he said.

At the same time, he warned residents against sharing unverified information through social media since it would amount to spreading malicious information that may cause suspicion among communities and said the cybercrime act should be properly enforced so that those who engage in the same are dealt with as the law dictates.

On his part, Gitonga said the police were in the process of tracing the origin of the leaflets saying they have deployed officers to intensify security in the area and assured the residents that the area was calm.