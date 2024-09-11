UASU issues seven-day strike notice over unimplemented CBA

The Universities Academic Staff Union (UASU) has issued a seven-day strike notice, threatening to paralyze all learning activities in public universities if their 2021-2025 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) is not fully implemented.

Speaking at a press briefing, UASU National Secretary General, Dr. Constantine Wasonga, said the seven-day period provides enough time for the government to prevent the strike, which is set to begin on September 18, 2024.

He blamed the Salary and Remuneration Commission (SRC) and the Inter-Public University Council Consultative Forum (IPUCCF) for failing to negotiate and implement the CBA, fueling the union’s decision to strike.

Wasonga announced that 30,000 university employees would down their tools from September 18, accusing the IPUCCF and SRC of working together to frustrate efforts to have the CBA implemented.

He also criticized some public universities for not signing the CBA with their staff, though he commended Masinde Muliro University for signing a CBA with its members last week.

The union’s demands centre around the full implementation of the CBA to address salary and working conditions grievances for university employees.

The lecturers’ strike threatens to disrupt the new university academic calendar that started in September and may delay graduation ceremonies scheduled for October and November at various institutions.

Currently, lecturers at the Technical University of Kenya and Moi University are already on strike due to issues with partial salary payments.

They are demanding the full payment of their salary arrears, which have been deferred by the universities due to financial difficulties.