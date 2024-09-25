UASU, KUSU accuse State of delaying CBA implementation

Striking members of two university unions have accused the Government of delaying to implement the 2021/2025 collective bargaining agreement (CBA).

The University’s Academic Staff Union (UASU) and Kenya Universities Staff Union (KUSU) say the delay has adversely affected their working conditions.

The strike, now in its second week, has affected learning in various universities countrywide even as the lecturers vow to stay put until the government addresses their grievances.

At the Maasai Mara University in Narok County, the lecturers converged along the Mulot-Narok town highway in a protest meant to push the government to honor their CBA.

UASU Narok branch Secretary General, Boniface Salambo, has called for harmonization of the staff allowances across the country, urging other charters to join the industrial action.

Despite the recent ruling by the employment and Labour Relations Court to call off their strike and allow for dialogue the lecturers have vowed to continue with their industrial action until their grievances are addressed.