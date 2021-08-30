UASU suspends strike to give room for dialogue

The Universities Academic Staff Union (UASU) National Executive Committee has suspended the Public Universities lecturers’ strike that was set to begin Monday.

UASU National Secretary General Dr. Constantine Wasonga said that this is to give another stab at dialogue with the relevant bodies aimed at resolving the stalemate.

Dr. Wasonga noted that the suspension followed a meeting by the UASU National Executive Committee meeting to review the status of implementation of the 2017-2021 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) since issuing the strike notice on August 23, 2021.

“In line with the NEC resolution, UASU accordingly hereby suspends its strike notice dated 23rd August 2021. The Union thanks all academic staff for their readiness to fight for the dignity of dons,” noted the Don.

He further added that National Implementation Committee (NIC) agreed that “all public universities immediately submit returns to the NIC for purposes of audit and enforcement of compliance with the 2017 – 2021 CBA.”

“UASU National Executive Committee has consequently directed that the Union suspends its strike notice to give a final chance for dialogue,” said the union SG.

Dr. Wasonga said UASU also met “the Inter-Public Universities Councils Consultative Forum (IPUCCF) under the auspices of the NIC over the implementation of the CBA.”

UASU had earlier on issued a seven-day strike notice following failure by the government to fully implement the 2017/2021 CBA.

“On January 15, 2021, the Employment and Labour Relations Court ruled that the 2017/2021 Collective Bargaining Agreement be implemented as was negotiated. Today I want to say Inter-Public Universities Councils Consultative Forum has not implemented the CBA as per the court judgment,” Wasonga had lamented.