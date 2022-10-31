Uber adjusts its service fee from 25pc to 18pc in Kenya

Uber has announced the receipt of its transport network licence to operate in Kenya from the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA), and with immediate effect has adjusted the service fee from 25pc to 18pc.

“We are committed to Kenya and will continue to find workable solutions that benefit both riders and drivers using the platform as well as the business,” says Imran Manji, Head of East Africa for Uber.

“Since our launch, Uber has been actively working with regulators to help shape the future of ride-hailing in Kenya. This has been our aim since we launched in Nairobi in 2015, and we have stayed true to that.”

The company has used its platform to help unlock thousands of economic opportunities for drivers in Kenya as well as providing enhanced mobility.

Drivers on the platform continue to enjoy the benefit of all safety features available to them such as In-App Emergency button, 24/7 in-app support and Ride Check.

Imran concludes, “We are certainly excited about our future in Kenya. We remain committed to engaging with policymakers, raising the bar on safety, helping drivers grow their businesses, and improving the experience of riders.”