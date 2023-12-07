Uber Eats celebrate excellence in restaurant and merchant industry

Uber Eats celebrated excellence in the restaurant and merchant industry during its second annual Merchant Awards.

The event held at Ole Sereni, brought together small, medium, and large restaurant businesses, as well as non-food merchants such as (supermarket, grocery players, pharmacies, liquor merchants and more) who have gone above and beyond in providing exceptional service to consumers throughout the year, on the Uber Eats platform.

According to Kui Mbugua, General Manager for Uber Eats, Kenya, the Awards provide an opportunity to celebrate the hard work and dedication of merchants who use the Uber Eats platform.

She added: “We are proud to work with such incredible merchants who consistently go above and beyond to deliver exceptional food, goods, and services. Their dedication to quality and innovation has played a significant role in the growth and success of Uber Eats in Kenya. Uber Eats remains committed to nurturing and promoting the growth of the Kenyan hospitality and retail industry.”

The Uber Eats Merchant Awards are derived from consumer votes for various merchants as well as operational excellence metrics, based on Uber Eats data and operational metrics.

The addition of grocery and everyday essentials, pharmaceuticals, beauty and wellness, and alcohol, among others, showcases Uber Eats’ ambition to evolve into a comprehensive delivery platform.

During the ceremony, award categories included, Best African Cuisine, Best Burger, Best Coffee Cafe.

Ando Foods was named the Restaurant of the Year and received a prize of Ksh 250,000 in promotional funds.

The winners of these awards represent a diverse group of businesses that have excelled in providing top-notch services to consumers while embracing the ever-evolving landscape of the digital age.

The 2023 Uber Eats Kenya Merchant Awards winners include:

Best African Cuisine Restaurant: Mona Swahili Restaurant

Best Indian Cuisine Restaurant: Dill! – Curries & Grill

Best Fast Food Restaurant: KFC

Best Chinese Cuisine Restaurant: Wok on Wheels

Best Burger store: Mama Rocks

Best Coffee Cafe: Java House

Best Pizza outlet: Pizza Hut

Best Dessert: Java

Best Italian Cuisine Restaurant: Mambo Italia

Best Value Breakfast Restaurant: CJs

Best Lunch Restaurant: Galito’s

Best Dinner: Nana Swahili

Best Liquor: Rolling Barrel

Best Grocery: Artcaffe Market

Best Pharmacy: Goodlife Pharmacy

Best Supermarket: Chandarana Foodplus