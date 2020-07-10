UCL, Europa league quarter final potential fixtures confirmed

Manchester City will face Lyon or Juventus in the Champions League quarter-finals if they hold on to their first-leg advantage over Real Madrid.

City hold a 2-1 lead after the first leg of their last-16 tie, which was played before the tournament was suspended because of coronavirus.

The quarter-finals, semis and final will be held over 12 days in Portugal.

Chelsea could face Barcelona or Napoli in the last eight but trail Bayern Munich 3-0 in their last-16 tie.

The two English sides will meet in the semi-final if they win through.

City – trying to win the competition for the first time – are joint-favourites with German champions Bayern.

Atletico Madrid, who eliminated defending European champions and new Premier League winners Liverpool, will face Germany’s RB Leipzig in the quarter-finals.

Italian side Atalanta – winners of their past 11 games in all competitions – take on French champions Paris St-Germain, who have not played since 11 March after their domestic season was abandoned.

Full draw

All quarter-finals to take place from 12-15 August. Remaining last-16 fixtures on 7-8 August.

1) Real Madrid or Manchester City v Lyon or Juventus

2) RB Leipzig v Atletico Madrid

3) Napoli or Barcelona v Chelsea or Bayern Munich

4) Atalanta v Paris St-Germain

Last-16 ties to finish (first-leg score): Bayern Munich v Chelsea (3-0); Barcelona v Napoli (1-1); Manchester City v Real Madrid (2-1); Juventus v Lyon (0-1)

Semi-final draw – ties to take place 18-19 August.

Winner of quarter-final one v winner of quarter-final three

Winner of quarter-final two v winner of quarter-final four

Knockout finish in Portugal

The competition will conclude in an eight-team knockout tournament in Portugal from 12-23 August.

The second leg of last-16 ties yet to be completed will take place from 7-8 August and teams due to be at home for those matches will still play at their own stadium.

But when the quarter-finals begin on 12 August, all ties in the competition will be held as one-off games at Sporting Lisbon’s Estadio Jose Alvalade.

The semi-finals will be played on 18-19 August and the final, at Benfica’s Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica, on 23 August.

Meanwhile Manchester United have been drawn against Istanbul Basaksehir or Copenhagen in the last eight of the Europa League, while Wolves have a potential tie against Sevilla or Roma.

Rangers will face Inter Milan or Getafe if they reach the quarter-finals.

United and Wolves will meet in the semi-finals if both progress.

The three British sides have the second legs of their last-16 ties to play with United 5-0 up on LASK, while Wolves are level at 1-1 with Olympiakos.

Rangers trail Bayer Leverkusen 3-1 after the first leg.

The return legs will take place on 5 or 6 August. United and Wolves are at home, but Rangers travel to Germany.

The last-16 ties between Inter Milan and Getafe and Sevilla and Roma will both be played as one-off matches in Germany after the coronavirus outbreak in Italy and Spain in March resulted in both first legs being called off.

The last three rounds, which will also see all ties played as one-off matches, will then be held in Germany at the home grounds of Duisburg, Fortuna Dusseldorf, Schalke and Cologne.

The latter venue will host the final, which has been moved from Gdansk in Poland, on 21 August.

Uefa says that the games will be held without spectators present.

Draw in full

5-6 August

Remaining last-16 ties: Copenhagen v Istanbul Basaksehir (0-1), Wolves v Olympiakos (1-1), Bayer Leverkusen v Rangers (3-1), Shakhtar Donetsk v Wolfsburg (2-1), Basel v Eintracht Frankfurt (0-3), Manchester United v LASK (5-0), Inter Milan v Getafe (first leg abandoned), Sevilla v Roma (first leg abandoned).

Quarter-finals, 10-11 August

Wolfsburg/Shakhtar Donetsk v Eintracht Frankfurt/Basel LASK/Manchester United v Istanbul Basaksehir/Copenhagen Inter Milan/Getafe v Rangers/Bayer Leverkusen Olympiakos/Wolves v Sevilla/Roma

Semi-finals, 16-17 August

Winner of quarter-final 4 v winner of quarter-final 2

Winner of quarter-final 3 v winner of quarter-final 1

Final, 21 August