UDA announces 50% nomination fees waiver to women and youth

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) national elections board has announced a fifty percent nomination fee waiver to all women and youth aspirants.

The board also assured that the exercise will be free and fair saying all aspirants will be allowed to compete on a level playing field.

The Party led by DP William Ruto will hold its nominations in April in readiness for the elections in August.

Addressing the press in Simba Lodge in Naivasha, the board members said they will abide by the newly amended Political Party’s amendment Bill of 2021.

Board Chairman Antony Mwaura said the Party has set its nomination guidelines and synchronized them with IEBC guidelines.

“The party does not have any preferred candidate and all aspirants starting from the top to the lowest will be subjected to nominations,” he said.

Mwaura added that they are working on the timelines and the nomination fees which will be fair to all seeking to join UDA.

He added that the board had set nomination fee guidelines for all categories with special consideration on special interest groups including women and the youth.

“The board has waived nomination fees for all persons living with disabilities vying for positions within the party and approved a 50 percent waiver for women and youth aspirants,” he said.

While calling for peaceful coexistence and campaigns, Mwaura urged UDA supporters to maintain decorum in their engagement and respect their competitors.

“The board has taken note of the IEBC gazette timelines and the just concluded amended Political Party’s amendment Bill of 2021 and shall issue further notice to the aspirants,” he said.

UDA Secretary-General Veronica Maina said they are keen to run a transparent, free and fair nomination across the country in the coming months.