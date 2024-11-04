UDA, CPC to collaborate on areas of mutual interest

Kenya’s ruling party says it will, among other initiatives, partner with Communist Party of China in setting up leadership academy

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) of Kenya and the Communist Party of China (CPC) are in the process of collaborating on various areas of shared interest.

This collaboration was revealed on Monday during a meeting between officials from Kenya’s ruling party and a delegation from the CPC, led by Li Xi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Secretary of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection.

The objective of the partnership is to strengthen political ties, implement transformative reforms, and improve governance.

“Visiting CPC delegation led by H.E Li Xi held bilateral talks with UDA Party leadership as the two parties sought to enhance their collaboration on areas of mutual interest,” a statement from UDA Headquarters stated after the meeting.

Kenya’s ruling party is particularly eager to establish a Leadership School, focusing on training young party leaders and enhancing leadership skills within the party structure, with assistance from the CPC.

“The CPC leader undertook to partner with UDA, especially on setting up of a Leadership Academy, during the bilateral talks between the leaders from the two political outfits,” the party confirmed

During the bilateral discussions with the Chinese delegation, UDA, led by President William Ruto, was represented by Chairperson Governor Cecily Mbarire and Secretary General Sen. Hassan Omar, who welcomed the Chinese team at the party’s headquarters. Several members of the UDA National Executive Committee, National Election Board, and other party organs also participated in the talks.